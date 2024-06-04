Cross-play remains a hot topic even in 2024. While many of the most popular titles are available across multiple formats, it's not always a given that players from one platform will be able to compete with those on another – but what's truly amazing is that such barriers were being overcome as long ago as 2001.

As we noted yesterday, Capcom vs. SNK 2 launched on the Dreamcast and PS2 on the exact same day in Japan, and actually allowed players to compete with one another online, irrespective of which version they owned.

LRT: Reminder that CvS2 was one of a handful of Dreamcast games with PS2 crossplay, which gives me an excuse to post this ad that goes hard as fuck. pic.twitter.com/n9r5Pmhn3I June 3, 2024

It's easy to see the logic in this; Sega had already stated it was pulling out of the console market, so allowing its Japanese user base to play against their PS2-owning friends certainly wasn't going to have a negative impact on the console's fortunes.

Sega's OpenDice framework made it all possible, and other titles included Guru Guru Onsen 2+3, which could connect to the PS2 version, Dai Guru Guru Onsen.

Sadly, this functionality didn't extend to the West. Boo.