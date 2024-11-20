If you're someone who loves old arcade boxing games, then we have some good news for you.

Hamster has just announced that it will be bringing Taito's arcade boxing title Final Blow to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 later this week as part of Arcade Archives (thanks Famitsu for the spot!).

The game will be released in Japan on November 21st and, as always, is expected to arrive on some selected digital storefronts in the West shortly after, with its new publisher, Hamster, releasing an English language trailer over on its YouTube channel.

Originally arriving in the arcades back in 1989, Final Blow was later ported over to several home computers and consoles in the years following its release, including the Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, FM Towns, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. All of these kept the same title, except for the Mega Drive / Genesis version, which altered the name to James "Buster" Douglas Knockout Boxing, to act as a licensed tie-in with the American boxer of the same name.

It is not to be confused with Konami's similarly titled boxing game The Final Round, which was released one year before Taito's effort in 1988. However, we should mention, that game is also available on the Nintendo Switch & PS4 as of earlier this year, if you're interested in checking it out.

In Final Blow, players can either choose to embark on a single-player quest to become the world heavyweight champion or compete in multiplayer bouts against a friend.

There are five boxers to choose from on the main character select screen (including Dynamite Joe, Fernando Gomez, Kim Nang, King Jason, and the Detroit Kid) with the remaining unselected fighters acting as the opponents you'll have to face on your way to victory in single-player.

The action is presented from a 2D perspective and features an energy bar for both fighters. This is what you will need to drain in order to knock out your opponent.

There are also some neat voice samples for the referee and the trainers watching from ringside, as well as an interesting hidden Easter Egg that you can trigger on the game demo by entering Up, Down, Left, Right, Up, Down, Left, Right. This will flash up an icon of a mouse and dog (signifying the game was developed by Taito Central Research Laboratory).