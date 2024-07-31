Hamster has revealed that this week's Arcade Archives release will be the Konami boxing game The Final Round (which is known in Japan as Hard Puncher: Blood Soaked Glory), as reported by Famitsu.

The game will be released on August 1st in Japan across Nintendo Switch & PS4 and is also expected to arrive on some international storefronts shortly after.

Just to give you some context, in case you've never heard of it, The Final Round was released in arcades back in 1988 — the same year that Konami released its wrestling title The Main Event (otherwise known as King of the Ring).

It features a one-player campaign and two-player versus mode, with the former of the two seeing players take control of a boxer and allocating points into three different attributes (stamina, speed, and power) before competing in the KBA (Konami Boxing Association) and making their way through the ranks.

Every so often, players will also be given a choice of three training activities, which they can use to further improve their stats or they can skip entirely to move on to the next big bout.

You can watch a trailer for the game below: