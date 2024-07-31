Modder Proteus Resurrection is bringing Konami's Castlevania: Bloodlines to the SNES.

Originally released on the Genesis home console, Bloodlines (or Castlevania: The New Generation, as it was known in Europe) is the first entry in the long-running vampire-hunting franchise to arrive on a Sega system. Set in 1917, it follows the exploits of John Morris and Eric Lecarde as they attempt to prevent Dracula from taking over the world once more.

Proteus Resurrection doesn't have a tremendous amount to show in this demonstration, but parallax scrolling is present, and the animation is pretty close, too. He has even added effects like scrolling mist and pouring rain, which wouldn't have been possible in the original game due to the Genesis / Mega Drive's inability to handle transparency effects.

This is the first time Proteus Resurrection has shown off the game, and he says he plans to release the demo "when it's ready."

This project is just one of many focused on putting Castlevania games on systems where they don't belong; we've also got ports in development of Symphony of the Night, Super Castlevania IV and Rondo of Blood for Sega's 16-bit console.