A group of fan translators has just released a new English patch for the Japan-exclusive Nintendo Famicom board game Shuffle Fight.

Originally launched in 1992, Shuffle Fight is part of Banpresto's Compati Hero series, and features figures from series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Muteki Koujin Daitarn 3, Heavy Metal L-Gaim, Mazinger Z, and Getter Robo, among others.

The game is divided into two modes — a campaign and a "war mode" — with the story joining the Super Robots in their fight against Emperor Darkus of the Zakbaran Empire, who is on a quest to steal Planet Cardian’s mystical “Card Metal”.

Its gameplay, meanwhile, consists of creating units and maneuvering them around the board to capture your opponent's base, which is done by initiating battles with enemy units and playing different cards representing your available mecha and items.

The story mode in the game is limited to just one player, whereas the war mode can accommodate up to four people. In the campaign, you are also limited to a fixed selection of cards, which are tied directly into story progression, while in the war mode, cards are not only selected randomly but also feature special event cards that allow you to perform new actions like stealing from your opponent and taking additional turns.

This recent patch is the work of BlackPaladin and Longsun Zhao, alongside a bunch of other individuals who helped out with the Dual-Tile Encoding routines.

You can download the patch here, if you want to give it a try.