Update [Wed 31st Jul, 2024 14:30 BST]: In addition to the Steam version of the game, it's now been announced that ZPF will also be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, after hitting the stretch goals outlined on its Kickstarter prior to the campaign closing earlier today.

The Nintendo Switch & Xbox versions of the game weren't available as additional tiers on the Kickstarter but will be released one month after the launch on Mega Drive / Genesis (which is currently slated for February 2025). This is around the same time as the game is expected to land on general sale on Steam.

Before closing, the campaign raised over $200,000 in total, despite initially only asking backers for $15,000.

Original Article [Thu 18th Jul, 2024 17:00 BST]: Mega Cat Studios announced earlier this week that it will be bringing the Genesis / Mega Drive shmup ZPF to Steam, allowing PC players who don't happen to have a Mega Drive knocking about a chance to experience the game upon release.

The Steam version of the game will be available to backers via a new $15 tier called "Digital Revelry", which also comes with a digital bundle including a manual, poster, OST, and artbook. It can also be added to previous physical reward pledges too, so you don't need to back the project again if you've already supported the project in the past.

According to the press release that went out to publications to accompany the exciting news, those who choose to add a Steam code to their existing pledge will get a $5 discount over those who purchase the general release, as well as their name in the credits of the finished Steam game.

Steam keys are expected to go out in February 2025, with the public release anticipated shortly after the Kickstarter pledges have been fulfilled.

If you want to learn more about the development of the game and its various influences, we recommend checking out our interview with the game's artist and creator Perry "Gryzor" Sessions here.