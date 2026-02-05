In the Japanese version of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced a new collection from Konami featuring various Goemon games across Nintendo Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy.

Ganbare Goemon! Daishuugou will be released on July 2nd, 2026, for Nintendo Switch (as well as PS5 and PC via Steam) and is set to include 13 games in total. This includes four games for the Nintendo Famicom, the three numbered Super Famicom titles, two other Super Famicom titles (including the puzzle game Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!!), and a bunch of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games.

Here's the full list of titles:

Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Douchuu (Famicom, 1986)

(Famicom, 1986) Ganbare Goemon 2 (Famicom, 1989)

(Famicom, 1989) Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru (Famicom, 1990)

(Famicom, 1990) Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihou (Famicom, 1992)

(Famicom, 1992) Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyuushutsu Emaki (Super Famicom, 1991)

(Super Famicom, 1991) Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shōgun McGuiness (Super Famicom, 1993)

(Super Famicom, 1993) Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishi Jūrokubē no Karakuri Manjigatame (Super Famicom, 1994)

(Super Famicom, 1994) Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Dōchū: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake (Super Famicom, 1995)

(Super Famicom, 1995) Soreyuke Ebisumaru! Karakuri Meiro – Kieta Goemon no Nazo!! (Super Famicom, 1996)

(Super Famicom, 1996) Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru! (Game Boy, 1991)

(Game Boy, 1991) Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo (Game Boy, 1997)

(Game Boy, 1997) Ganbare Goemon: Tengu-tō no Gyakushū! (Game Boy Color, 1999)

(Game Boy Color, 1999) Ganbare Goemon: Seikūshi Dynamites Arawaru!! (Game Boy Color, 2000)

Out of these, only three of these ever made it to the West: Ganbare Goemon: Yukihime Kyuushutsu Emaki (which was translated as The Legend of the Mystical Ninja in North America and Europe), Ganbare Goemon: Sarawareta Ebisumaru! (which was included in the European Konami GB Collection Vol. 3), and Ganbare Goemon: Kurofune Tō no Nazo (which was localized as Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon for Game Boy).

Given that many of these titles were never localized, it's unlikely we'll see this collection come to the West, but maybe this will mean we finally see Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon N64 and Goemon's Great Adventure (otherwise known as Mystical Ninja 2 Starring Goemon) finally get a reissue somewhere down the line. Fingers crossed!