A new PS3 mod has just been revealed that promises "previously impossible" levels of performance on PS3 Super Slim, Slim 3000 and late 2504 models of Sony's third PlayStation console.

As highlighted by Polish modder @Modyfikator89, this method deploys a full-working Quasi-Custom Firmware / qCFW (BadWDSD) using a Raspberry Pi Pico – and, since this is a hardware RAM injection done via the aforementioned Pico, it cannot be patched out via a system update by Sony.



Thanks to the incredible work of the development team, the "impossible" is now reality 🤯

Full working qCFW (BadWDSD) using a Raspberry Pi Pico! 🟢🛠️

January 21, 2026

The modder then shows a PS3 Super Slim console running qCFW 4.92 with a "massive 850MHz RSX overclock," whilst maintaining a "chill" operating temperature of under 55°C.

The mod also supports Linux OS, allows unbricking consoles stuck in factory mode, and lets you play PS2 ISOs natively, without conversion.