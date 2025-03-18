A build of the controversial PS3 remake of Dancing Eyes has just been recovered and posted online.

According to Aldostools, who posted about the discovery online, the early version of the game was recovered from a DECHA00J unit and appears to be a QA build for testing. It was originally dumped and released online by the Hidden Palace member Antviau and is now available to download on the Hidden Palace website as well as Archive.org.

In case you're unfamiliar with Dancing Eyes, it is a bizarre puzzle title from Namco that first debuted in the arcades back in 1996 and has often been described online as a 3D take on Taito's arcade classic Qix. Much like in Qix, players are tasked with maneuvering themselves around a screen to draw and complete a bunch of squares and rectangles. However, instead of exploring an abstract 2D world, in Dancing Eyes, players take control of a small monkey whose job is to crawl across women's clothing to strip them down to the bare necessities.



QA build of the unreleased remake of Dancing Eyes by Namco for the PS3, found on a DECHA00J test unit.



📥https://t.co/6dyj40d3pE pic.twitter.com/By3DCwjsRH ⭐️Dancing Eyes Prototype for PS3QA build of the unreleased remake of Dancing Eyes by Namco for the PS3, found on a DECHA00J test unit. March 15, 2025

Namco first announced it would be creating a remake of the arcade game for the PS3, as part of its Namco Generations series, in 2011, following the release of Pac-Man Championship Edition DX and Galaga Legions DX, with this version of the game expected to feature Move controls.

But it never ended up being released, with our friends at Push Square speculating in 2012 that the risque premise that saw the game being described as "weird" and "pervy" might have caused Namco to get cold feet.

You can watch some footage of the cancelled game in action below: