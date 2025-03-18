The Polish developer SPINA Studio has announced its debut game, and it could easily be mistaken for a lost PlayStation classic — judging by the trailer and some of the screenshots that have been shared from it so far.

Similar to Tainted Pact's Flesh Made Fear, which we covered last month, Phase Zero is a new survival horror game coming to Steam that pays tribute to classic '90s titles like Resident Evil and Dino Crisis. It was announced as part of the Kinda Funny Spring Showcase 2025 earlier this week and, among other things, features some stunning low-poly character art, a bunch of gorgeous pre-rendered backgrounds, and a fixed camera perspective that is sure to make exploration a tense and hair-raising experience.

According to the description provided on Steam, the game takes place in 1994 (the year the PlayStation 1 launched in Japan, no less) and follows the story of two survivors — the reporter Mary and the injured engineer Guy — who find themselves trapped in the harbor town of Flint Peak, which has been overtaken by mutated monsters.

At the start of each chapter, players will be given control of one of the two protagonists, with the aim then being for them to make their way through the hordes of creatures, scavenging what they need to survive and doing their best to unravel the truth behind a mysterious illness before daybreak.

There's no release date available just yet, but the developer has teased that a demo of the game will be arriving soon. You can also wishlist the title now on Steam, should you want to keep a close tab on the project and support the developers.