Earlier this month, Tainted Pact, the developer of horror games like Suffer the Night, Terror at Oakheart, and Massacre At The Mirage, released the trailer for their next Steam game, Flesh Made Fear.

The game, according to its developer, is intended to serve as a "homage to the PSX-era survival horror that defined a generation" and draws a lot of inspiration from the original Resident Evil trilogy, while trying to expand and iterate on what made those games so compelling to play.

It features a low-poly art style that is a little more detailed than the games it was inspired by, as well as a fascinating new camera system that aims to seamlessly blend the claustrophobic camera angles of those early survival horror games with a more modern perspective that is more adept at following and tracking the player.

Much like the early Resident Evil games, players will also have to think carefully about managing their inventory while exploring and will need to collect an item (similar to Ink Ribbons) to save their game. The developer is also teasing two separate playable characters — Jack and Natalie — with each said to have their own "unique stats and storylines".

Here's a description of the plot:

"Take on the role of an elite operative in the Reaper Intervention Platoon (R.I.P.), a covert task force deployed to neutralize Victor “The Dripper” Ripper—a brilliant but deranged former CIA agent. His sinister experiments have turned a desolate backwater town into a nightmare filled with grotesque monsters and mind-controlled thralls. Your mission is clear: eliminate Ripper, unravel his chilling secrets, and survive the horrors lurking in his mansion-turned-laboratory.

Are you ready to step into the darkness?"

If this looks like a project you want to lend your support to, there are currently two ways to show the developer you're interested. The first is wishlisting the game on Steam, and the second is signing up to be alerted when the Kickstarter campaign goes live.