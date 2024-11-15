Unless you're lucky enough to have been a child back in 2003 and not a jaded adult like us, you'd be forgiven for not even realising that Disney's Piglet's Big Movie got its own video game on home consoles.

Tie-ins like this are almost always forgettable, but Piglet's Big Game is enjoying a second lease of life thanks to the fact that it's being compared to horror classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill (thanks, Destructoid).

The game's soundtrack – composed by Doki Denki Studio's Philippe Codecco and Guillaume Saurel – is surprisingly dark and spooky, and this has led to the game going viral on social media.

Check out this music – does it sound like it was composed for a game aimed at kids?

Amazingly, one Twitter user even spotted that Akira Yamaoka used the same sound in the recent Silent Hill 2 remake, a fact which led some people to falsely claim that Yamaoka was behind the music for Piglet's Big Game.

In the wake of @jaxonloid's tweet, many other people have picked up Piglet's Big Game and are finding that the music is very fitting for the on-screen action, a lot of which involves Piglet entering dark, foreboding spaces to face his fears – a common theme with the character across the decades.

As is so often the case when a piece of physical media goes viral, Piglet's Big Game is now selling for inflated prices online:

If you look at sold examples of the game on eBay from earlier in the year, you'll notice that it was practically worthless prior to its social media explosion:

If you have a copy lying around somewhere, now might be the time to cash in – we can't imagine this new burst of fame is going to last forever.