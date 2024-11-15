Pokémon may have ventured onto smartphones in recent years, but the core series is very much exclusive to Nintendo consoles – which makes the arrival of Tetris Forever all the more interesting.

Digital Eclipse's latest 'Gold Series' collection celebrates the famous Russian puzzler, including multiple variants of the game as well as an exhaustive amount of detail and information about its development, history and evolution.

Part of that is a timeline that shows some of the key moments in Tetris history, and it's here where you'll find a surprising inclusion – if you're playing on a PlayStation or Xbox console, at least.





As such, it includes reference to the game, Pokémon Tetris.



As noted by Joe Merrick, reference is made to Pokémon Tetris, a game released for the dinky Pokémon Mini handheld console.

It was quickly pointed out that this is a rare instance of Pokémon being 'seen' on a rival console:

Sadly, this particular version of Tetris isn't playable in the collection. It's a shame because, despite the humble nature of the host hardware, it has some interesting ideas – such as the ability to shake the device to flip pieces 180 degrees.

It was also only released in Japan and Europe, so it would have been of particular interest to North American fans.

