While Epic Games is best known for the free-to-play juggernaut that is Fortnite, it found initial fame with 1998's graphically stunning Unreal, which was followed by online shooter Unreal Tournament a year later.

Both games are no longer available for download digitally, but Epic has given its blessing for The Internet Archive to host installation files which allow anyone to download and play them.

As reported by Game Developer, a post was made on the Old Unreal Discord server which outlines Epic's view on the situation:

The disc image files are here and here, but you can use Old Unreal's Windows-based installers for both if you fancy an easier ride (those can be found here and here).

The Unreal series effectively ended in 2007 with Unreal Tournament 3, and the servers for that game were shut down in 2022.

A free-to-play version of the game, entitled Unreal Tournament 3X, was mooted but seems to have been cancelled.