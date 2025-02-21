A new fanmade Mega Drive port of the SNES shooter Super Pang is currently in development, with its developer @RCampeador recently sharing an update on the project's progress on Twitter / X.

Super Pang, in case you've never heard of it, is the second game in Mitchell Corp and Capcom's Pang series, which started with the 1989 title Pang (otherwise known in Japan as Pomping World, and in North America under the title Buster Bros).

It is a single-screen puzzle shooter that tasks up to two players with popping a bunch of balloons that bounce around the screen, using a harpoon gun. The sequel was originally released in the arcades back in 1990, and later made its way to the Super Nintendo in 1992 (being published under the title Super Buster Bros. in North American regions).

@RCampeador started tweeting about the project back in December 2024, stating that he was "enjoying working with C" and that he was using Stephane Dallongeville's SGDK to make the port.

#retrogames #SegaMegaDrive #Sega pic.twitter.com/FgHpWEqWnv Starting the Christmas holidays with a Super Pang port for MegaDrive/Genesis. I'm enjoying working with C and #SGDK . There's still a lot of work ahead, especially with pixel art, but I'm happy with the mechanics so far. #homebrew December 24, 2024

Back then, he said that he anticipated "a lot of work ahead", especially when it came to implementing the game's colourful pixel art, but it seems he has made some encouraging progress in the time since, posting another update on social media earlier this week.



- 2 Players

- Ladders

- Items to power up (double hook, clock...)

- Hexagons Ball type

- Colors and pallete improvements

(Please avoid audio, its horrible, i know )#homebrew #retrogames #SegaMegaDrive #Sega pic.twitter.com/qm0z24k6PF Another step on the Super Pang port for MegaDrive!- 2 Players- Ladders- Items to power up (double hook, clock...)- Hexagons Ball type- Colors and pallete improvements(Please avoid audio, its horrible, i know ) #sgdk February 17, 2025

This update includes a 2-minute long video, as well as a summary revealing that he has made various colour and palette improvements to the port, alongside implementing the 2-player mode, ladders, power-up items, and the game's hexagonal ball types. The sound seems to still be a work in progress, with @RCampeador describing it as "horrible" at present, but it is all shaping up nicely as far as we can see.

@RCampeador has even said it might be possible to add other modes, besides the original Panic Mode.