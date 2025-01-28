The Genesis / Mega Drive is one of Sega's most popular home systems, and the company continues to profit from its legacy decades after it was considered obsolete. We're also seeing new games being made for the system in 2025, a fact which illustrates its incredible impact and influence.

If you're unfamiliar with the 16-bit console or you'd merely like to remind yourself how great it is, then have we got a treat for you.

Retro gaming YouTuber BastichB 64K has just published the Director's Cut of his Genesis / Mega Drive documentary, and it boasts a staggering eleven-and-a-half hour runtime, covering every game released for the system between 1988 and 1997.

Not only that, but the video does a good job of setting the scene and detailing the history of the console. BastichB 64K has enlisted the help of several other YouTubers, including TheGebs24, Bob from RetroRGB and Dave from Sega Saturn Shiro.

The level of detail shown here really is remarkable; over 650 games are covered in impressive detail, and there's plenty of bespoke footage and gameplay thrown in for good measure. This video makes the most of its epic runtime, giving each game a fair critique and filling the viewer in on the console's stand-out titles.

It's well worth a look if you're a Sega fan, although we'd recommend you watch it in chunks to avoid burn-out. (If only BastichB 64K could stop using horrible AI artwork in his thumbnails, then we'd be even happier.)