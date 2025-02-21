If you've been reading Time Extension for a while, you may have heard us talk about the retro enthusiast and archivist MrTalida in the past.

They've been behind some amazing preservationist-based projects over the years, with one of our favourite projects of theirs being the ongoing series Keshi Corner, where they go to the effort of tracking down rare Japanese Keshi-Gomu figures and 3D scanning them so that they are still readily available for others to print off and enjoy.

In the past, we've reported on a bunch of releases and milestones related to the fascinating project, including their preservation of various old Mario and Zelda toys, but recently they've achieved yet another amazing feat that is worthy of celebration, managing to locate and scan a full set of Street Fighter II figures from the Japanese company Bandai.

I'm happy to announce that I've 3D scanned the full set of 20 figures in the Street Fighter II keshi figure series released by Bandai in Japan in 1992! You can download the full set of 3D scanned figures here: archive.org/details/kesh... — MrTalida (@mrtalida.bsky.social) 2025-02-20T17:35:31.153Z

The set, according to MrTalida, was released exclusively in Japan back in 1992 to coincide with the SNES game and includes 20 toys in total.

All of the 8 main characters from the SNES game are present (such as Ken, Ryu, Chun-Li, etc) and come in two different poses. The remaining four figures, meanwhile, are based on the non-playable bosses M. Bison, Vega, Balrog, and Sagat.

You can download the full set here.