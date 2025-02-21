Legendary and Capcom's upcoming Street Fighter film has finally secured a director, following the departure of the Phillipou Brothers last year.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai has stepped up to direct the film, which is scheduled to release next year in March 2026.

He is perhaps best known for his work exec producing, writing, and directing The Eric Andre Show, and has previously directed episodes of Peacock's Twisted Metal series and the feature film project Bad Trip.

To give you a bit of context, Legendary first announced that it had acquired the rights to make a new live adaptation back in April 2023, later revealing that it was in talks with the directors of the hit Australian horror film Talk To Me, Danny and Michael Phillipou to direct.

In June 2024, however, the news was made public that the filmmakers had decided to leave the project to focus on their next original film Bring Her Back instead, leaving the movie without a director and raising some fears that the project was in trouble.

Now it seems that the project is potentially back on course, with Sakurai looking likely to be the person to bring the game back to the big screen.

So far, there's been very little information shared about what Legendary has planned for the project, with the company only revealing the film's official logo, as things currently stand.

