If you want any more proof that collecting sealed video games is utterly crazy, then check out this eBay auction for a copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone on the PS1 (better known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in North America).

The sealed and graded copy of the game has a Buy It Now price of (gulp) £10,085.72 (that's around $12,735).

To be fair, it's marked as a pack-in copy (which means it was only sold with a PS1 console) and comes in a standard CD jewel case, which at least makes it somewhat unique compared to the standard retail edition (which, we should add, is also for sale on eBay in sealed condition for the princely sum of £2,148.72).

Other than claiming that it's a "one-off dream" and "absolutely mint", the seller doesn't explain why this particular copy has been given such an eye-watering value. Another copy in the same "not to be sold separately" format is live on eBay for $2,999.

Developed by Argonaut and released in 2000, the game sold eight million copies (making it the studio's most successful release)—so there certainly isn't a shortage of copies on the secondary market.