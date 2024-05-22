We now have our first look at the logo for the forthcoming live-action Street Fighter movie from Legendary Pictures – and seasoned fans will instantly notice that it's the same logo that was previously used for some of the video games in Capcom's long-running fighting franchise.

Legendary Entertainment showcased the logo at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, an event at which famous brands come together to promote merchandise relating to upcoming media projects.

The movie – which, it should be noted, is still some way off – will be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, who made a splash in 2022 with their directorial debut Talk to Me, a unique spin on the horror genre.





Directed by RackaRacka duo Danny & Michael Philippou.



(Source: pic.twitter.com/XayyhWzTQ1 First logo for the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ movie.Directed by RackaRacka duo Danny & Michael Philippou.(Source: https://t.co/LAIhjzHmUG May 21, 2024

According to Collider, the pair have stressed that they are aware that they have the opportunity to "create something no one's ever seen before.”

This isn't the first time that Street Fighter has been turned into a live-action movie. The 1994 effort starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia and was mauled by critics. It made $99.4 million at the global box office on a $35 million budget.

In 2009, another movie – Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li – was released; despite costing $50 million, it made just $12.8 million at the box office.

The 2014 web series Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist was more successful; it ran for 12 episodes and was later released as a movie.