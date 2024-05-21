Hasbro's Transformers line of toys, comics, movies and cartoons has been thrilling fans for 40 years now, so it's amazing to us that in all that time, we've not had a decent one-on-one fighting game based on the cross-media franchise.

Pixel artist and animator The Diepod – who has worked on the likes of Kong: Skull Island, Master of the Universe and Tomb Raider for Powerhouse Animation Studios – is seeking to right this wrong with their own (unofficial) game.

"Just a fan project I’m working on for myself," says the artist. "No big deal."

The Diepod explains that the game – which is built using the Ikemen Go game engine – will feature assists like Marvel vs. Capcom. "I'll make the assists selectable when all of them are made. There is still one main roster character I have to start."

While the game still clearly has some way to go, it's already looking very cool indeed – and The Diepod is also working out music for it:

Would you like to see this project become official? Stranger things have certainly happened, but in the meantime, we'll settle for it remaining fan-made – it's certainly shaping up to be very special indeed.