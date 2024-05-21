Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix – the duo behind the excellent Cruis'n Blast and countless other arcade titles – has announced that it is releasing NBA Superstars.

Arriving this summer, the game is described as "a backboard-shattering 3-vs.-3 basketball blockbuster" and is being produced in partnership with the National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association.

Here's some PR:

From all-time legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry to popular phenomenons Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Superstars features an unprecedented 120 NBA players across all 30 NBA teams, including iconic franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. In NBA Superstars, players take the court with their favorite team and larger-than-life Superstar to dominate their opponent through a combination of high-flying dunks, sky-scraping three-pointers and lock-down defense, fired up by the bombastic voice of Tim Kitzrow.

The competitive, explosive gameplay is enhanced by the ability to create online player accounts to track game results and statistics. An animated LED stadium scoreboard crowns the epic NBA Superstars cabinet, which dazzles with an electrifying 75-inch display, camera flash-simulating marquee lights, team color-coordinated RGB LEDs and four dynamic player positions.

While it naturally can't mention the name, it's clear that the game is being lined up as a spiritual successor to the legendary NBA Jam – Kitzrow's involvement (he was the voice of NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, NHL Hitz and MLB Slugfest) makes this much clear.

Will NBA Superstars come to consoles, though? That remains to be seen.