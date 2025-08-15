One of the most welcome retro-related events of 2025 so far has to be Hamster's recent Arcade Archives releases, which now include 3D games made for Namco's legendary System 22 arcade board.

So far, we've had Ridge Racer (1993), Air Combat 22 (1995) and Aqua Jet (1996), which would suggest that Hamster and Namco are committed to bringing more System 22 titles to modern-day formats in the near future. But which one do you want to see next?

I'd imagine the obvious answer is going to be 1995's Rave Racer, which has never been released on any home console – but was included on Arcade1UP's Ridge Racer cabinet, alongside fellow System 22 titles Ridge Racer 2, Ace Driver and Ace Driver: Victory Lap. That cab is now sold out and expensive to obtain, so it would be nice to have a reasonably cheap means of playing all of those games.

The 1994 Cyber Sled sequel Cyber Commando would be an interesting title to revisit, too, as would Dirt Dash and Cyber Cycles (both from 1995).

There's also Time Crisis (1995), which, outside of Ridge Racer, is perhaps the most famous use of the System 22 arcade standard. The issue with that game is that it relies on light gun input, which, while not impossible to replicate on consoles like the Switch, might be tricky. The fact that it's also coming to the home as part of the G'AIM'E light gun offering suggests Bandai Namco may hold off on bringing that one to Arcade Archives for the time being.

Then we have titles like Alpine Racer (1994), Alpine Racer 2 (1996) and Alpine Surfer (1996), which would certainly lose some of their appeal when detached from the original arcade cabinets. The same could be said for Prop Cycle, the final System 22 game from 1996 – although Aqua Jet was also released via a unique sit-down cab, and that's nonetheless become part of Arcade Archives, so who knows?

I'd also personally love to play tank combat sim Tokyo Wars and the zany Armadillio Racer in my living room, too, while 1992's Sim Drive – the first System 22 game and a precursor to Ridge Racer – would make for an interesting release purely for historical reasons.

What's the game you'd like to see join the Arcade Archives range? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and don't forget to leave a comment as well.