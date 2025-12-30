It's the time of year when everyone is pushing out their 'best game of the year' list, and one such example caught our eye recently, with good reason.

While many of these lists are dominated by modern titles, Atari CEO Wade Rosen went (slightly) back in time for his top pick.

Sure, his list of five games he enjoyed in the past year includes Silksong and Death Stranding 2, but crowning the summit is Intelligent Systems' Pushmo (or Pullblox, if you prefer), which launched on 3DS eShop all the way back in 2011.

Rosen describes the game as "beautiful non-dopamine loop gameplay that is just pure joy. The world needs more games like this."

"Pullblox, deceptively simple as it may seem, features great gameplay, a lengthy main game, a simple to use level creation and sharing tool and, best of all, comes at quite a low price. It's far and away one of the best downloads available at the moment and a recommended purchase for anybody," is what our friends over at Nintendo Life said back when it first released, giving it 9/10.

A sequel, Crashmo / Fallblox, was released on 3DS in 2012, while Pushmo World would come to Wii U in 2014. Stretchmo / Fullblox, the fourth and final game in the series, arrived on 3DS in 2015.

Sadly, all of these games are no longer available for purchase thanks to the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops.