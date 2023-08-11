In many ways, it's hard to believe the 3DS is a 'dead' system, because the gimmick of glasses-free 3D is still amazing, even a decade later.

Following in the footsteps of the Nintendo DS – the company's most successful hardware ever, with 154.02 million units sold – was never going to be easy, and while 3DS may have failed to beat its direct forerunner in terms of units sold (75.94 million, as of 2022), it offers one of the most well-rounded libraries you could ask for, with plenty of platformers, racers, RPGs, action games and much more besides.

Our list includes a broad mixture of 3DS classics, including famous series like Zelda, Mario and Smash Bros., and isn't presented in any kind of ranking or order; these are simply a handful of 3DS games you should play if you're looking to make the most of the dual-screen wonder.

Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 4th Feb 2013 ( USA ) / 19th Apr 2013 ( UK/EU )

















Fire Emblem has always enjoyed the adulation of a passionate fanbase, but it wasn’t until Fire Emblem: Awakening with fan-favourite characters Chrom and Robin that its popularity went mainstream. Beyond series-best mechanics, subtle use of stereoscopic 3D made the battlefields even more readable and wonderful writing made a large roster of characters truly memorable. The relationships and bonds we created on and off the battlefield here stick in our minds to this day (ah, Sully). The contribution made by 8-4's fantastic localisation can't be overstated, and the characters became far more than mere units to level up; you really invested emotionally in the fates of Chrom, Cordelia, Lon'qu, Tharja, Gregor, Donnel, and company. Without Awakening, it's quite possible that the series would be languishing in the doldrums of dormant Nintendo franchises. This game rejuvenated the series, catapulting it into the top tier of Nintendo IPs on the international stage in a way Intelligent Systems hadn't achieved previously. You can’t really go wrong with any entries in the Fire Emblem series, but the first 3DS game left a particularly strong impression.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 9th Jun 2013 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2013 ( UK/EU )

















Becoming mayor in Animal Crossing: New Leaf gives you licence to shape your village more than ever before, with the help of secretary Isabelle, of course. The most evergreen of games, Animal Crossing is a joyous pastime that enters your life and becomes part of your routine. Whether catching comedian Dr Shrunk or resident musician/DJ K.K. Slider at Club LOL, taking fossils and artworks to Blathers for verification, or simply wandering around catching bugs and fishing, there’s enough to keep you occupied for days, months and years. It never overwhelms you, though; you can go deep with breeding flowers or working the stalk market, or kick back and collect fruit, decorate your house or simply chat with fellow villagers throughout the changing seasons. The addition of the campsite and amiibo support in the Welcome amiibo update gave us more reasons to return. Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be the shinier, newer version, but New Leaf is still a very fine way to experience the charm of this relaxing series.

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Sora Release Date: 3rd Oct 2014 ( USA ) / 3rd Oct 2014 ( UK/EU )

















Squeezing Smash’s frantic brawling onto a handheld seemed like an impossible feat, but Sakurai’s team of wizards managed to get practically everything from the Wii U version onto the 3DS while also adding stereoscopic 3D, plus exclusive modes (Smash Run and StreetSmash) and stages. This one introduced the ability to customise your fighters by changing their attacks and providing unique power-ups to create a playstyle that works best for you. It also introduced amiibo support, allowing you to train CPU characters and import them into a match with a simple tap of the figure on the console. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS even allowed you to use the 3DS as a controller for the Wii U version – of course, the constant tension and rapid button presses mean it’s definitely not the most comfortable way to play, but back in 2014 3DS owners were treated to an honest-to-goodness, full-fat Super Smash Bros. on a handheld, and over a month before it came to Wii U. It’s still an impressive game to this day and worthy of a place in your collection.

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: MercurySteam Release Date: 15th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 15th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )

















The Game Boy sequel to the original Metroid on NES was remarkable back in the day, but if there was ever a perfect candidate for a remake in Nintendo’s back catalogue, that was the one. MercurySteam did a fabulous job updating Metroid II’s mechanics for the 21st century, giving a whole new audience the chance to experience an important chapter in the series’ story. Handy additions like the map were joined with a new melee attack which introduced a delicate balance of risk versus reward and the result was one of the best games on the system. It was no surprise that Nintendo partnered with the developer on Metroid Dread.