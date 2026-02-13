Clamshell handhelds are all the rage these days, reviving a trend which started all the way back in the early '80s when Nintendo released its dual-screen Game & Watch range.

While many of these new clamshells use the form factor to present the player with two displays, some stick to a single screen and use the clamshell to protect it during transit.

If reports are to be believed, TrimUI is taking this route with one of its upcoming devices. As spotted by Retro Handhelds, CAD renders shared on r/SBCGaming hint at a new product called Flap X1.

The most notable thing from my perspective is that this proposed device looks seriously svelte, with the closed unit boasting a surprisingly thin profile. This is possible thanks to the heavily recessed controls, which aren't always the best option for user experience.

It's not known if this will actually make it into production, but given the high quality of TrimUI's other products, I'm keen to see it become a reality.

Share your own thoughts via a comment below.