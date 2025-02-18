The N64 may have found fame as a home console, but Nintendo also licensed its tech to Japanese company Seta for use in arcades under the 'Aleck64' name.

Only seen in Japan, the Aleck64 played host to 11 games, including titles like Magical Tetris Challenge Featuring Mickey and Star Soldier: Vanishing Earth, both of which were also released on the N64.

One of the other games was Super Real Mahjong VS, a strip poker title which, had it been released on the N64 back in the late '90s, would have caused some of Nintendo's less liberal Western staff to blush.

A new patch has been released which allows you to play the game in English for the first time. The patch also allows you to run it on N64 hardware—quite the feat when you consider that the Aleck64 has 4MB of additional memory. You can grab the patch here.

The Super Real Mahjong series has seen entries across multiple formats since its inception in 1987, including PC Engine, Saturn and (most recently) Nintendo Switch. The Switch version was briefly removed from the Japanese eShop in 2019 for not being properly censored.

Thanks to Zoinkity for the tip!