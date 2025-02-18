If your PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 has been gathering dust, then we have some good news for you. A brand new game is currently in development from the homebrew developer Vectrex28 and FG Software, and has a demo that is available for you to play right now (thanks IndieRetroNews).

Special Ninja Squad, as the original title is called, is a new action platformer that is being built for NEC's machine and sees players taking on the role of a ninja and setting out on a mission to defeat an evil Syndicate and restore peace to the world.

The story takes place in the year 203X, with much of the footage and images shared so far showing a bunch of dingy, run-down facilities that are filled with platforms to climb and parkour your way across as well as a bunch of futuristic robots, soldiers, and heavily armed tanks to slice through with your trusty katana.

The demo, according to the download page, features the first two stages from the finished game and is playable now for free on the PC Engine, Turbografx-16, and compatible emulators. It also comes with an instruction manual (available in English, Japanese, and French), which goes over how to run the game, as well as the story, controls, and the various items you'll encounter and their purpose.

The finished game is scheduled to launch in 2026. Here's the trailer for the demo: