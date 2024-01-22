Less than a week after the release of his Tower of Druaga PC Engine hack, Garrett Greenwalt is back with another fan translation — this time for the 1990 PC Engine port of the Namco arcade game Chouzetsu Rinjin Bravoman.

Chouzetsu Rinjin Bravoman was localized and released for the TurboGrafx-16 in the US as just Bravoman back in the early '90s. This translation, however, wasn't necessarily the greatest, drawing a ton of criticism for its notoriously clumsy and nonsensical dialogue like "Hello, I'm Japanese telephone box", "My name is Zortan. I’ll give you death" and "I am the pistol load", to name just a few of the weirder examples.

Hot off the heels of my new Tower of Druaga PCE release, I have another PCE translation in the form of the Japanese version of Bravoman which has hidden easter egg text not present in the US ROM. I also found a debug mode that I reenabled. January 20, 2024

The new patch, therefore, aims to provide a more natural translation of the PC Engine title, while throwing in some additional bonuses like reenabling a previously unknown debug mode and reintroducing a bunch of developer Easter Eggs that were cut from the original English release for space.

So if you fancy diving back into the obscure Japanese platformer, now may be the best time to do it. You can download the patch directly from GamingAlexandria's website, should you want to give it a try.