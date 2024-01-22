Little Big Adventure put Adeline Software International on the map in 1994, but the French developer's next game wasn't quite as well-regarded.

1996's Time Commando gained lukewarm reviews on PlayStation and PC, but it's the Sega Saturn version that gained the most infamous critical reaction.

Exclusive to Japan – where it was published by Acclaim – Time Commando's Saturn port is rather poor when compared to the PS1 version, but it takes this one step further by being impossible to complete due to a fatal crash.





And a before/after video! Is this the worst game on the Saturn? Well, I'm not going to say so definitively... Here's the patch: https://t.co/1pM1yTLQxu And a before/after video! Is this the worst game on the Saturn? Well, I'm not going to say so definitively... pic.twitter.com/qkybYNU8DQ January 21, 2024

We can't imagine that there are many people clamouring for a fixed version of this terrible game in 2024, but @memory_fallen has come to our aid regardless. They've created a patch that can be applied to the game file and makes it possible to get past the game-breaking crash point. Hurrah!

Now, we can finally finish this awful game and all move on with our lives.