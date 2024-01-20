Those of you with good memories will recall that we reported on Z-Team's Castlevania fan game Maria Renard’s Revenge a while back.

Developed for the Commodore Amiga using the Scorpion Engine, this highly-rated homebrew is now playable on the Sega Saturn, thanks to the hard work of Scigor and Johannes Fetz’s Jo Sega Saturn Engine.

The title is being submitted to this year’s Saturn 29th Anniversary Game Competition, which is hosted by SegaXtreme and overseen by Dr. Emerald Nova.

Playable on actual hardware and via emulation, Maria Renard’s Revenge places you in the shoes of Maria, who appears in both Dracula X and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

The port is still a work in progress but is already looking pretty decent, as you can see from the footage below.

You can download the game here.

Saturn fans have had it pretty good with Castlevania recently, having just received the ultimate version of Symphony of the Night for the console, which not only includes English text and speech but also has support for the 4MEG RAM cartridge.