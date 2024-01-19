Update [Fri 19th Jan, 2024 19:00 GMT]: Playmaji has revealed that it has worked out a deal which will see the missing games restored after the next system update:

We are happy to announce that we have worked out an agreement with @Pikointeractive to restore their bonus games to all PM01 Base Units in the next update. Please note: Future Base Unit systems produced after the launch of the Polymega Game Shop will not include these titles. January 19, 2024

Original Story [Tue 16th Jan, 2024 12:45 GMT]: Polymega's much-hyped system update 1.1.30 may have introduced support for the EM05 Ultra module, but it has introduced other, less welcome features – some of which we've reported on previously.

It has now been revealed that the update also removes some of the pre-installed games that came with the system itself – namely, the ones licenced from Piko Interactive.

The games impacted are:

40 Winks (PS1)

Viper (PS1, PAL)

Iron Commando (SNES, NA / Japanese)

Battle Squadron (Genesis)

Rescue: The Embassy Mission (NES)

Top Gear / Top Racer (SNES)

Top Gear 2 (SNES)

Top Gear 2 (Genesis)

Nightshade (NES)

Sword of Sodan (Genesis)

Legend (SNES)

Dragon View / Super Drakkhen (SNES)

Gourmet Warriors / Gurume Sentai Bara Yarou (SNES)

8 Eyes (NES)

Power Punch 2 (NES)

Target: Renegade (NES)

Tinhead (Genesis)

Brave Battle Saga – Legend of the Magic Warrior (Genesis)

Water Margin – A Tale of Clouds and Wind (Genesis)

Push-Over (SNES)

Treasure Master (NES)

That basically includes all of the games that came pre-loaded on the base system and the first three Element Modules.

The games pre-loaded with the EM04 Turbo module, licensed from Masaya, remain intact. The EM05 Ultra Module doesn't come with any pre-loaded software.

Unfortunately Piko Interactive did not extend their license to their games for inclusion on our Base Unit after a certain amount of time, so, that change was intentional and not a bug. The games will re-appear on the Polymega Game Shop in the future. — POLYMEGA (@polymegaHQ) January 14, 2024

While you could argue that these games are no great loss, it's a shame that the update is actually taking value away from the already-expensive modular system, rather than adding to it.

Polymega maker Playmaji says that it plans to fix the issues related to update 1.1.30 soon. "We are in final testing this weekend of 1.1.31 Update, which fixes various issues with 1.1.30 and should be coming early next week," it said on social media.

Thanks to superboredom for the tip!