Nintendo's all-star fighting series Super Smash Bros. is 25 years old today.

Released on N64 in Japan on January 21st, 1999 under the title Nintendo All Star! Great Melee Smash Brothers, the game pulled together some of Nintendo's most famous characters and placed them in a fighting arena.

The game would launch in North America on April 26, 1999, while Europe had to wait until November 19, 1999.

Since 1999, we've seen Smash Bros. Melee (GameCube), Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii), Smash Bros. Wii U / 3DS and Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch).

The franchise has become one of Nintendo's most successful, with the latest instalment, Ultimate, selling almost 30 million copies.

Did you pick up the first entry in this series back in the day? Let us know with a comment.