At the close of 1990, Macaulay Culkin was one of the most famous faces on the planet, thanks to his starring role in the hugely popular Home Alone.

While the film would get adaptions for a wide range of systems, they were all Sega and Nintendo platforms – and it turns out that the child star had his heart set on a console from a different manufacturer.

As you can see on this clip from The Arsenio Hall Show (thanks, Derek Pascarella), Culkin's request for Christmas wasn't a NES or Genesis, but a TurboGrafx-16 – the North American version of the PC Engine.

Hall initially expresses confusion at the request before asking what machine Culkin was playing on when he entered the studio – a Nintendo Game Boy, as it happens.

However, he then reaches backstage to bring out a present, and there are no surprises for guessing what is inside.

Culkin, now aged 43, experienced struggles with fame as he grew up, taking a break from the world of acting in 1995. He recently starred in the tenth season of American Horror Story and is the publisher and CEO of the pop culture media entity Bunny Ears. We hope he still likes the TurboGrafx-16

(Editor's note: A previous version of this story had the year pegged as 1991, as per the video's title. However, we now realise this was a mistake and that the episode in question is from the end of 1990, the same time that Home Alone was raking in the cash at cinemas.)