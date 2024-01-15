A new fan translation has just dropped for the Japan-exclusive title Shiren The Wanderer 4: The Eye of God and the Devil's Navel Plus.

The game, developed by Spike Chunsoft, was released in 2012 for the PSP and was an expanded version of the 2010 Nintendo DS title (which also wasn't given a Western release).

It follows Shiren and his talking ferret companion Koppa as they wash up on an island and set off to unravel its secrets through a combination of dungeon crawling and hack-and-slash gameplay.





this is japan-only Shiren The wandered title on NDS & PSP.pic.twitter.com/HSzwkQJUTP Shiren the Wanderer 4 Plus: The Eye of God and the Devil's Navel for PSP english patch by SharkSnack and their team just out today and can be played right now!this is japan-only Shiren The wandered title on NDS & PSP. https://t.co/r454MWk6av January 15, 2024

The fan translation is the work of SharkSnack, Arc Impulse, and Kotcrab (along with others), who have nobly been plugging away at the translation for the last four and a half years.

If you're interested in giving it a try, you can download the translation patch here. There is also a wiki at hand to help should you get stuck at any point.