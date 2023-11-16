Subscribe to Time Extension on

Superhero movies appear to have hit a bump in the road of late, with Marvel struggling to maintain its cinematic universe and DC finding that nostalgia alone isn't enough to turn films like The Flash into box office gold.

The genre is still big business, however, and Sony – which owns the cinematic rights to Marvel's Spider-Man character – is taking another swing with next year's Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson.

Based on the comic book character of the same name, the movie will be the fourth entry in Sony's "Spider-Man Universe" of films, which includes Vemon (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius (2022).

Regardless of your opinion of Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs – and superhero movies in general – we love the fact that the trusty old PlayStation Portable will be getting some screen-time in the upcoming flick.

In one scene – shown in the trailer – Johnson's character, Cassandra Webb, is on a subway train with a man who is tapping away on his beloved PSP. Given that Sony is involved with the movie, it's no massive shock that it would choose to promote its own products within it. Can't have people playing Switch consoles in a Sony film, can we?

Created by Dennis O’Neil and John Romita Jr, Madame Web first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was published way back in November 1980.