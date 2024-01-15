Indie developer Zakichi has announced that its Compile-inspired shooter ZAKESTA-Z will arrive on Steam this month.
ZAKESTA-Z is based on Zakichi's freeware original, ZAKESTA. This new version will include the NORMAL and ZOGEN modes, as well as a new mode called ZUTTOZ, which fixes the difficult level at Z, the highest setting.
ZAKESTA-Z has a visual style similar to that of Compile's classic shmups from the '80s and '90s and boasts six types of sub-weapons.
It launches on January 20th, 2024. You can register your interest on the game's Steam page.