If you're a fan of Mobile Suit Gundam – or any mecha series in which humans pilot massive, hulking super-robots – then you're almost certainly going to want to pop the MoveMaster RSG on your Christmas list.

Described as a "hybrid joystick", the RSG (Rapid Steering Gear) works with Windows and Linux and boasts a wide selection of inputs, all of which are customizable.

The most interesting element is that it can also act as a steering and movement device, just like Amuro Ray's controls in his all-singing, all-dancing Mobile Suit.

Given the sheer amount of customisation that is possible with such a controller, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn it can be used with a vast array of games – but it certainly makes us dream of piloting our very own mech.

If you fancy checking it out, the MoveMaster RSG costs €189.00.