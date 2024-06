Konami's 1986 coin-op title Jackal (also known as Top Gunner / Tokushu Butai Jackkaru) is coming to Hamster's Arcade Archives on Switch and PS4 this week.

A vertically-scrolling shooter where the player controls a jeep, Jackal was ported to a range of home systems soon after release, including the NES, ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64 and IBM PC.

Arcade Archives Special Forces Jackal will launch on Switch and PS4 on June 27th, 2024.