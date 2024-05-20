Hamster has announced that it will be bringing Neo Geo games to the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X with time attack modes and online play.

The Arcade Archives range already includes a great many Neo Geo titles, which are playable on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Android and iOS.

Hamster has confirmed that people who have already purchased these versions will be eligible for a discount when the same games come to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

SNK's rep came on stage for an announcement: "Arcade Archives 2 Neogeo" for PS5 & XS/X, a new initiative to refresh the ACA Neogeo catalogue for current consoles🇯🇵 notably, ACA2 will newly feature time attack modes & online play pic.twitter.com/EYeIsmU6j2 May 18, 2024

The Arcade Archives range is now ten years old and comprises more than 300 non-specific arcade games and over 100 Neo Geo games.