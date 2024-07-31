DMA Design's Amiga classic Lemmings has been brought over to a lot of different platforms over the years, but one port that sadly never made it was Data East's proposed version for the arcade.

From the little we know about the port it was in development in the early 90s, and resulted in a PCB prototype that was eventually rescued by the Lemmings creator Mike Dailly when Rockstar closed DMA Design's Dundee office around 1999 to 2000.

It's currently unknown exactly why the game was commissioned or the reasons why it was cancelled (we're working on finding out), but fortunately, the game has since made its way out to the public in an unofficial capacity, being supported via emulation in MAME. As for the PCB prototype, Dailly has since donated it to the Retro YouTubers and museum owners at RMC - The Cave, who have recently taken it upon themselves to build a period-accurate cabinet to house the exciting piece of video game history.

In a video called "We Built the Unreleased Lemmings Arcade Cabinet from 1991", uploaded last week, the creators of the cabinet went over the process of choosing the design (which is inspired by Data East's Night Slashers) and the journey of putting it all together. It also documented some of its cool features, such as the addition of the newly developed MultiPi Jamma, which has a control panel that is there to support the arcade machine's dual trackball controls.

If you're located in the UK and want to try it out for yourself, you can visit the Retro Collective website and book a ticket to the Arcade Archive, which is where the machine is currently being displayed.

You can watch the full video on the build below: