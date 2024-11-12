One of our favourite social media accounts, without question, is Obsolete Sony. This is a retro account that essentially serves as a digital museum to all things Sony, taking visitors on a journey through the obscure, forgotten, and unique products that Sony has released over the years — both within the world of video games and without.

From limited edition consoles to Sony Walkmans, cassette recorders, and laser-disc-equipped TVs, there's arguably no stone left unturned, with the account repeatedly drawing attention to some of the most beautiful, strange, and fascinating creations from the Japanese tech giant.

With all that in mind, then, you can probably imagine we were a little excited when we heard that the operator of the account had made an announcement earlier today that they plan to team up with Sandeep Rai, the creator of Vita Means Life (the complete unofficial history of the PS Vita) and It Only Did Everything (the unofficial complete history of the PS3 to launch a Kickstarter for a new coffee table book, expanding on the work they are already doing.

SONY: YEAR BY YEAR is officially underway, and I couldn’t be more grateful to each of you. It’s a tribute to Sony fans worldwide, and it’s only happening because of the support you’ve shown. bit.ly/Sony_Book — Obsolete Sony (@obsoletesony.bsky.social) 2024-11-12T03:52:25.886Z

Sony: Year by Year, as the book is called, will be available to back soon on Kickstarter, and will cover the period 1946 to 2024, judging by the information shared by its creators. It will include in-depth insights into numerous exciting products that Sony has released over the years and also intends to cover the company's rise to prominence in the world of electronics and gaming.

Here is a description, from its author:

"Thank you for following the Kickstarter campaign for “SONY: YEAR BY YEAR - A VISUAL JOURNEY!” This coffee-table book is a celebration of Sony’s groundbreaking innovations and iconic products, spanning more than seven decades of history. It’s an in-depth, decade-by-decade exploration of the company from its humble beginnings in 1946 to 2024, featuring its rise as a global powerhouse in electronics, entertainment, gaming, and more.

From the first portable TV to the Walkman to PlayStation, Sony has always been at the forefront of innovation and this book will take you on a journey through the major products and the history of the company itself."

Right now, you can follow the project on Kickstarter to be alerted when the campaign goes live. You can also follow ObsoleteSony on Instagram, BlueSky, and Twitter, to keep a tab on their activities elsewhere.