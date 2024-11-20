Atari has announced it will be publishing a new 7800+ compatible port of the Miner 2049er sequel Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

Miner 2049er was an incredibly influential early platforming game created by the programmer Bill Hogue and Big Five Software that saw players take control of the mountie Bounty Bob as he explored the insides of Nuclear Ned's uranium mine in search of the criminal Yukon Yohan. The goal of the game was to make your way through each level, avoiding mutant enemies while stepping on all of the available platforms on the screen.

It was first released for Atari 8-bit computers in 1982 and was later ported to the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, and various other machines, where it ended up influencing a generation of creators including notably Matthew Smith, the creator of Manic Miner and Jet Set Willy.





Reclaim more than a dozen new caverns and defeat Yukon Yohan in this new adaptation of the popular 5200 game!



The sequel Bounty Bob Strikes Back!, meanwhile, came out a few years later in 1985 — again, originally for Atari 8-bit computers — and ended up being ported to the Atari 5200, Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum. It featured a similar premise to its predecessor but introduced a slight 3D effect for the game's platforms as well as some changes to make the game easier.

According to Atari, the new port of the game is being programmed by the Atari 7800 homebrew developer Robert DeCrescenzo, and will also be compatible with the original 7800 and the Atari 2600+. It is available to buy physically for $29.99 and will come with a 7800+ cartridge, a box featuring artwork from Kat Hudson, a cartridge sleeve, and a printed manual.

You can pre-order it here. The website gives an estimated shipping date of Winter 2024.