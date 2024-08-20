Atari and Plaion have announced that they will be bringing out an updated version of the Atari 7800, which was originally released in the States back in 1986.

The Atari 7800+ will support both 2600 and 7800 game cartridges, will be able to connect to any HDMI TV, and features widescreen or 4:3 viewing for all displays.

It also comes with a wireless CX78+ gamepad, which is a recreation of the classic CX78 controller design, as well as a copy of the 7800+ game Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest on cartridge, and a USB-C charging cable.

To coincide with the news, Atari has also announced a bunch of new 2600 and 7800 games, which will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99. These include:

Speaking about the announcement in a press release, the CEO and chairman of Atari, Wade Rosen, said, “Expanding the Atari+ platform with new games, new wireless controllers, and the 7800+ console is a perfect follow-up to last year’s successful launch of the Atari 2600+”.

The machine costs $129.99/£99.99/€119.99 from Atari's website and is now available for pre-order. A Mega Bundle is also available, featuring an additional CX30+ Paddle Set, a CX40+ Joystick, and two DB9 Extension Cables.