Today, Lost in Cult revealed that it will be releasing a new book exploring 25 years of Grasshopper Manufacture — the developer behind titles like Killer7, No More Heroes, and Shadows Of The Damned.

Kill the Past: 25 Years of Grasshopper Manufacture is being written by Blake Hester, a games journalist who is also behind Read Only Memory's recently announced book, entitled The Oral History of Guitar Hero, Rock Band, And The Music Game Boom.

The 400-page book will feature dozens of in-depth interviews with creators across the company's long history, including Goichi Suda (SUDA51), Hiroyuki Tamura, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, Tadyuki Nomaru, Ren Yamazaki, and James Mountain. This is in addition to an exclusive interview with Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil, who has been close friends with SUDA51 over the past 20 years and has also collaborated with him on titles like Shadows of the Damned and Killer7.

It will be available to purchase as either a standard edition (£59.99) or a deluxe edition (£159.99). The standard edition comes in the form of a softcover book that is accompanied by a see-through dust jacket featuring the studio logo, while the deluxe edition comes in a black box and has a bunch of other Grasshopper Manufacture merchandise thrown in. This includes four additional booklets featuring guest essays on games like Killer7, Shadows of the Damned, No More Heroes, and The Silver Case, as well as Grasshopper Manufacture-themed posters, pins, and trading cards.

You can pre-order your copy here. The book is expected to ship in Q2/Q3 2025. There are a limited number of copies of the Deluxe Edition signed by SUDA51 available.