Yesterday, Bit Bot Media launched the Kickstarter for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise, a new prequel graphic novel exploring "the untold chapters of Raziel’s life and undeath", and it has already smashed its initial target.

The graphic novel was first announced back in June and is being written by Joshua Viola (True Believers, It Came From the Multiplex) and Angie Hodapp (Unioverse, Shadow Atlas), with Brent Friedman acting as the narrative director.

In addition to them, the creative team will also include the penciller/inker Juan Samu (Star Wars, Godzilla), the colorist Zac Atkinson, the letterer Jeremiah Lambert (Masters of the Universe, Transformers), and cover art from Dave Rapoza (Destiny, Magic: The Gathering), Matthew Therrien, and Aaron Lovett (Monster Train, Inkbound). The video game artist Daniel Cabuco (Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance) will also be providing concept art for the project.

The Kickstarter went live with an initial $25,000 goal and has since blown straight past that, raising over half a million ($682,385 at the time of writing).

If you want to secure your own copy of the graphic novel, you can visit the Kickstarter here. The cheapest option available is a $15/£12 tier for a digital copy of the graphic novel.

There is also a deluxe digital copy featuring a ton of concept art and maps being offered as part of the campaign, as well as hardcover versions starting at $40/£31. Some of the additional bonuses included in some of the higher tiers include Razier and Kain masks, art print sets, as well as skate decks and weapon replicas.