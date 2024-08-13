Numskull Designs has announced that it is publishing a new book which aims to offer "an exhilarating retrospective of 100 iconic games from the halcyon days of the 1980s arcade scene."

Arcade Decades - 80s Edition is penned by YouTuber Kim Justice and will "delve into the origin stories of the trailblazing companies that ignited a gaming revolution and read about some of the brilliant, creative minds who brought these amazing games to life."

Here's some more PR:

Immerse yourself in a treasure trove of memories via original arcade photography, meticulously captured by people who share a passion for retro gaming and preservation of our arcade gaming heritage.

Every page of this high quality coffee table book aims to capture the essence of each game, allowing you to relive the pixelated wonders of an era considered by many to be the golden age of gaming. Arcade Decades promises an immersive trip into the heart of gaming nostalgia that will leave you enthralled.

"I've been waiting 18 months to say this fully out loud," says Justice. "I'VE WRITTEN A BOOK! Arcade Decades is a book all about 100 arcade games and the incredible cabinets that house them, filled with original photography and loads of info. It's coming out through Numskull, and the Kickstarter's going to be launched next Friday!"

This coffee table book will launch on Kickstarter soon. You can go here to register your interest and get notified when the campaign goes live on Friday.