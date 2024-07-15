Mike Diver, the writer behind books such as The Console: 50 Years of Gaming and From Coin-Ops to Table-Tops, has just revealed that his next book will be a complete history of Alien's Xenomorph appearances in games.

Aliens: The Video Games (working title) is slated to be released sometime next year and was described by Diver in a Twitter post as "a complete guide to all the official (and some unofficial!) games starring the nasty Xenos from the movies".

It looks to feature interviews with key people related to the Alien franchise's history in games, though the exact identity of these individuals is still being kept a secret at this moment in time — likely ahead of a more official announcement from its publisher.

Another interview bagged for my incoming Aliens: The Video Games book (working title). ICYMI, it's a complete guide to all the official (and some unofficial!) games starring the nasty xenos from the movies and such. Lots of BTH memories on games from the 80s to today. pic.twitter.com/KB6otymfeg July 12, 2024

Given we already have Andy Kelly's upcoming book Perfect Organism arriving later this year, in August, which looks set to cover Alien Isolation in detail, it will be interesting to see how this new book will complement that release with coverage of the other games that feature H.R Giger's alien.

We're excited to see, for instance, what info Diver will be able to dig up on Konami's 1990 arcade game Aliens, as well as other titles like Alien 3, Alien Trilogy, and Alien Resurrection.

We'll let you know here when more information is revealed, but you can also follow Diver on Twitter to keep a tab on any upcoming announcements.