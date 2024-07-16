A new DX patch has just been released for Mega Man III on the Game Boy that converts the game into colour (as spotted earlier today by the indie developer @Zeichi_Shorts!)

The new DX patch for the game is the work of the ROM hackers Marc_Max and Kensuyjin33, who were previously behind similar patches for games like Mega Man V, Dr Mario, and Spanky's Quest. It not only brings the monochrome visuals of the original into color but aims to remove slowdown, hitbox and animation errors, as well as introducing a new NES-style pause screen.





Patch:… pic.twitter.com/Q4mvDxxawS July 16, 2024

Mega Man III was originally released for the Game Boy in 1992 in Japan and North America, before coming to Europe one year later in 1993.

Despite sharing a name with its console counterpart that was released a few years earlier, it isn't an exact replica of the NES game as you might but features different level layouts, as well as a modified selection of robot masters that combines four bosses from Mega Man 3 (NES) with four from Mega Man 4 (NES). This patch will therefore be the first opportunity for players to experience the game with a more vibrant set of visuals.

If you're interested in checking it out, the patch works on real Game Boy Color hardware and emulators and is available to download now from Romhacking.net.