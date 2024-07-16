Tall Story Games, the developer behind the 2022 point-and-click adventure game Lucy Dreaming, has just launched the Kickstarter campaign for its latest project, Heir of the Dog.

Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 gothic novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the comedy pixel-art adventure game sees players take control of "the bachelor and upper-class twit", Cummerbund Bandersnatch, who undergoes a monstrous transformation after drinking one of their uncle's experimental formulas and must then embark on a quest to unravel the mysteries of a secret Victorian society.

The general gameplay has players exploring the dark streets of London, talking to a hilarious cast of characters, while manipulating time to switch between their human, dog, and beast forms. Each of these transformations comes with its own special abilities and "dirty habits", which will inevitably come in handy to solve some of the brain-ticklingly difficult puzzles that stand in their way.

Besides its interesting premise and transformation-based gameplay, Heir of the Dog also happens to boast a nostalgic retro pixel-art aesthetic as well as a choice between "classic" point-and-click controls and a more character-based style of movement. The developer is currently targeting PC (Windows, Linux, Mac), mobile (iOS), and consoles (Switch and Xbox), and has several physical rewards listed as part of its crowdfunding campaign, including various "big box"-style packaging options, starting at £80.

You can explore the full range of rewards here. A free demo of the game is also available on GOG and Steam.